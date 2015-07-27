* Picture improves gradually for company credit but slowly
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, July 27 Bank lending across the euro
zone improved further in June as home buyers dashed for cheap
loans and brushed off uncertainty over Greece, European Central
Bank data showed on Monday.
The picture for credit in the bloc has been gradually
improving since late 2014 after the ECB embarked on asset
purchases, which it later expanded into a trillion euro plus
programme that includes sovereign bonds.
The quantitative easing scheme, designed to lift the
economy, has fuelled demand in particular for assets that offer
a high return and tend to rise in value along with inflation,
such as property.
Lending growth for home loans was up 1.6 percent in June,
shooting up from growth of 0.1 percent two months earlier.
Consumer credit too grew at 1.8 percent, compared to a slight
contraction in April.
The latest data suggests consumers have largely ignored
political troubles in Greece, which had closed down its banks
and came close to falling out of the currency bloc before
securing a last-minute bridging loan earlier this month.
"Despite Greece, China and other irritants, the euro zone
recovery is on track and looks set to pick up some extra
momentum later this year," Holger Schmieding, an economist at
Berenberg, said.
Yet the effects of money printing are not felt evenly
throughout the economy and companies, which are debatably the
most important driver for long-term recovery, still struggle to
borrow.
Lending to companies fell by 0.2 percent in June. This was,
however, a slower pace of decline for the 11th month in a row.
The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which
is often an early indicator of future economic activity, grew by
5.0 percent in June, in line with the previous month, the ECB
said.
In a separate paper published on Monday, the European
Central Bank said price inflation is set to gradually improve
this year but that it remains too early to predict a turning
point.
