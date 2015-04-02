BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 2 The European Central Bank said it was making holdings of securities purchased under its public sector purchase programme (PSPP) available for securities lending as of Thursday.
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.