FRANKFURT Oct 6 The European Central Bank should stay patient and not take hasty action to adjust its asset purchase programme after euro zone inflation turned negative last month, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen told German newspaper Boersen Zeitung.

The asset purchases, known as quantitative easing, will boost inflation and growth, the paper quoted Liikanen as saying. He said it was still early in the programme, making speculation that the ECB would increase the buys premature.

"We should not be impatient," said Liikanen, who also heads the Finnish central bank. "If you speculate too early about doing more, then it weakens what you have already decided."

The newspaper said that he hoped that purchasing assets up until September 2016 would be sufficient. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)