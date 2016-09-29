HELSINKI, Sept 29 The European Central Bank is
ready to extend its asset buying programme if required to reach
its inflation objective, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen
said on Thursday.
"We will carry on the programme until the end of March, but
we will go beyond that if required to reach our price stability
target," Liikanen, the Finnish central bank governor, told a
news conference.
The ECB is currently looking at a range of options to keep
its asset buys running smoothly and markets expect a 6 month
extension of the 80 billion euro per month scheme as inflation
forecasts put price growth below the bank's 2 percent target
even in 2018.
