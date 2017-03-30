HELSINKI, March 30 The European Central Bank
needs to maintain its policy commitments and its guidance on
interest rates is appropriate, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki
Liikanen said on Thursday.
"Our commitment to forward guidance remains," Liikanen told
a news conference. "The consistency of our monetary policy and
communication has been clear... and it has worked ...We need to
keep our commitment intact."
The ECB has pledged to keep interest rates at their current
or lower levels until well after it is done buying government
bonds.
But certain policymakers have questioned this stance, with
some arguing that the ECB should remove a reference to lower
rates and others suggesting rates might start rising sooner.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Writing by Balazs Koranyi;
editing by John Stonestreet)