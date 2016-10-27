FLORENCE Oct 27 Bank of Spain governor and
European Central Bank policymaker Luis Maria Linde said on
Thursday it was important that any reduction in the bond-buying
programme known as quantitative easing be done slowly and not
abruptly.
"There's a deadline in March next year and a discussion is
under way on scaling it back gradually because you can't go from
a certain amount to zero in 24 hours," Linde said in a debate
with students in Florence.
The ECB is due to consider in December whether to extend its
80 billion euros per month of asset purchases beyond March, as
inflation remains far below its target of just under 2 percent.
Linde said he could not say when the quantitative easing
(QE) programme would be halted.
"These are uncommon measures which will be halted once the
situation normalises, which means when inflation will return
close to or below 2 percent," he said.
Data on Thursday indicated that both corporate and household
lending growth has leveled off below 2 percent, keeping the
pressure on the ECB to maintain its aggressive stimulus policy
for months to come.
Linde said scaling back the QE programme slowly was
important for markets.
"For me going slow is a very important thing, only if we go
slowly will we avoid surprises on the financial markets because
surprises are dangerous," he said.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Toby Chopra)