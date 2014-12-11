VIENNA Dec 11 Erste Group Bank bid
for 1.8 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the European Central
Bank's latest round of targetted long-term loans (TLTRO) that
aims to boost bank lending, the Austrian lender said on
Thursday.
The group has already identified opportunities to lend to
non-financial corporate clients. "Demand for lending has
increased only recently, however mostly driven by supply rather
than demand," a spokeswoman said by email.
The group and its Austrian banking operation have no
outstanding LTRO to repay since all LTRO funding was repaid in
early 2013, she added.
($1 = 0.8046 euros)
