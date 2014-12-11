* Modest take-up bolsters chances of buying state bonds
* Result comes as inflation in France turns negative
* Increases pressure on ECB to take dramatic action
(Recasts, adds detail)
By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Dec 11 The European Central Bank's
second offering of almost zero-cost loans to banks drew only
tepid interest on Thursday, underlining fragile confidence in
the euro zone economy and making ECB money-printing appear all
but inevitable.
Banks have taken barely more than half the 400 billion euros
($498.28 billion) of loans on offer this year, dealing a heavy
blow to the ECB's plan to avert a downward spiral in euro zone
growth and inflation.
Unlike previous such loans, the money cannot be easily
parked at the ECB and banks are supposed to lend it on, making
it a litmus test of their confidence in borrowers such as small
companies, the euro zone's economic backbone. Banks say credit
demand is also weak.
The low take-up in part highlights a darkening mood among
lenders, as even mighty China sees its growth slow and the
18-country currency bloc's economy grinds almost to a halt.
Benoit Coeure, who sits on the ECB's Executive Board, said
the loans would help "improve banks' access to longer-term
liquidity".
"Together with our other measures they create conditions
that stimulate credit growth," he said.
But many analysts are sceptical that this will happen
because they say banks may in part use the fresh credit to repay
previous ECB loans.
They see it instead as another reason for the ECB to print
fresh money to buy government bonds, shoring up confidence as it
pumps billions of euros into circulation.
"The ECB is under so much pressure to move its balance
sheet," said Reinhard Cluse, an economist with UBS. "It needs to
have deeper and more liquid pools of assets. That's a strong
case for sovereign bonds."
JP Morgan said after Thursday's lukewarm take-up that it
expected the ECB to announce plans in January to buy 500 billion
euros of sovereign debt.
Banks borrowed almost 130 billion euros ($160 billion) of
four-year loans from the ECB in the latest round, bringing total
take-up to just over 212 billion euros -- far short of the 400
billion euro limit identified by ECB President Mario Draghi.
Underlining the gravity of the situation in the euro zone,
France's core price inflation turned negative, its first drop
since records started in 1990.
ECB policymakers have dropped hints recently that the
central bank's Governing Council, with its core executive and
governors from across the bloc, could move in the direction of
money printing as soon as January.
There are deep divisions on this question, however, with a
small group of countries led by powerful Germany opposed,
fearing that it would encourage reckless borrowing by
spendthrift states which already have huge debts.
"Buying sovereign bonds at this stage could prove to be
toxic," said Lena Komileva of consultancy G+ Economics,
reflecting on the split.
But were price inflation to start falling across the euro
zone, as they have in Spain, the ECB would be left with no
choice but to print more money immediately. Deflation is seen as
dangerous for an economy, as consumers postpone buying in the
hope that prices will fall further, ultimately forcing companies
out of business.
The low demand from banks means the ECB is likely to have to
buy government bonds with new money in order to meet a pledge to
expand its balance sheet by 1 trillion euros. Expectations it
will do so by purchasing assets or lending to banks are helping
underpin financial markets.
To compound matters on this front, banks are repaying
earlier emergency loans given by the ECB at the height of the
crisis, which means that the net impact of the fresh round of
credit may be small.
Unlike previous similar offers, where banks simply parked
much of the money with the ECB as a safety buffer, this time
around, they would have to pay a penalty for so doing.
But finding opportunities to use the ECB money for lending
is difficult, as the euro zone economy slows and business
confidence wanes.
"The euro zone is overshadowed by global worries," UBS's
Cluse said. "The ability of banks to use these funds for new
loans is limited."
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
