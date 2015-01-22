LONDON Jan 22 The euro fell, European shares jumped and bond yields in Italy, Spain and Portugal fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi announced a bond purchase programme of 60 billion euros a month.

The euro sank by a full cent against the dollar to $1.1511, still above 11-year lows of less than $1.15 hit last week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rallied, gaining 0.8 percent and hitting a fresh seven-year high, while Germany's DAX hit a record high. Italian stocks featured among the top gainers, with Unicredit up 3.6 percent and BMPS up 2.9 percent.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell to the day's low of 1.491 percent, about 5 basis points down on the day. Italian yields fell as low as 1.639 percent, while Portuguese yields dropped to 2.477 percent.

All were close to record lows. German 10-year Bund yields were 5 bps higher at 0.51 percent, little changed after the announcement.

"He took out the bazooka ... It is a big and credible programme," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates at Credit Agricole in New York.

"Bond markets are caught between a rock and a hard place. The large buying will pull yields down but rising inflation expectations are pushing them up. So far, they have not resolved the reaction."

