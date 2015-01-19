BERLIN Jan 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
does not consider this a "week of destiny" for the euro, she
said on Monday, adding that she continues to believe the euro
zone crisis has not been completely overcome.
Asked if this could be described as a "week of destiny" with
the European Central Bank expected to announce a government
bond-buying programme on Thursday and Greece set to elect a new
parliament on Sunday, Merkel disagreed.
"I wouldn't call this a week of destiny for the euro. I have
always said the euro crisis has not yet been fully overcome.
That counted for last week, in the last weeks of 2014, and it
also counts for these weeks."
The ECB would make its decision in complete independence,
she said, adding all efforts have focused on keeping Greece in
the euro zone, and that Greeks would vote responsibly.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Alexandra Hudson;
Editing by Stephen Brown)