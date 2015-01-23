FLORENCE, Italy Jan 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the fervor for structural reforms everywhere in the euro zone, and not just in Italy, cannot be slowed down by the European Central Bank's decision to launch a government bond-buying programme.

"It's valid not only for Italy, but for everyone, that the ECB decision cannot be allowed to put the brakes on the fervor for reforms," Merkel said at a news conference in Florence, Italy with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Merkel also said that she did not want to comment directly on the ECB's decision because the central bank is independent.

She said, however, the ECB's move means there is a need for governments in the euro zone countries to work with even more determination to clear out of the way all barriers to growth.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Florence; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber in Berlin)