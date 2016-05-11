BERLIN May 11 The European Central Bank's low
interest rates are a burden for charitable foundations but it is
up to euro zone governments to foster the growth necessary to
lift inflation and allow the ECB to raise rates, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"The very low interest rates are a burden for charitable
foundations, it makes them even more depended on donations than
before," Merkel said during a speech at the German Foundation
Conference in Leipzig.
Merkel said that Germany and other euro zone countries had
to do their part in fostering growth so that inflation could
rise again and the ECB could lower rates.
"The European Central Bank also has the responsibility to
guarantee price stability and this includes a certain minimum
inflation rate," Merkel added.
