BERLIN May 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday underscored the independence of the European Central Bank, noting that it was not the only central bank that had taken action to ease monetary policy and stimulate growth in recent years.

"We are well advised not to intervene with the bank on a daily basis," Merkel told an event at Germany's foreign ministry when asked about the wisdom of the ECB's accommodative monetary policy.

"The European Central Bank was also the last bank that switched to a policy of low interest rates," she said, citing similar policies adopted by central banks in Britain, the United States and other countries to stimulate growth.

Merkel said was ultimately up to European leaders to find ways to attract more investment to the continent. The ECB has faced criticism from some German politicians in recent weeks for its ultra-low interest rates.

