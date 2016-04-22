BERLIN, April 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
considers some of her finance minister's and other conservative
politicians' criticism of the European Central Bank's monetary
policy and low interest rates excessive, newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Friday.
Without citing its sources, it said Merkel had told
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann this in a telephone call,
during which she also welcomed Weidmann's public defence of ECB
President Mario Draghi and the ECB's policy.
Handelsblatt said the telephone call between Merkel and
Weidmann took place before the April 15-17 spring meeting of the
International Monetary Fund.
Members of Merkel's conservatives have complained in recent
weeks that the low-interest rate policies of the ECB are hurting
savers as returns have dropped.
On Thursday Merkel said criticism in Germany of the ECB's
low rates was legitimate, but she also stressed the central
bank's independence.
A government spokeswoman could not comment on the report.
The Bundesbank could not immediately be reached.
Draghi himself said on Thursday the ECB's policy was working
and rates would stay at record lows for a long time. He said
some criticism of the bank could be seen as endangering its
independence, which could delay investment and hence prolong its
current policies.
