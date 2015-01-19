ESCHBORN, Germany Jan 19 Any action by the
European Central Bank must not lead to fiscal and competitive
reforms being given a lower priority, the German chancellor said
on Monday.
"I have only one plea... and that is aimed at all the
representatives of the ECB. It must be avoided that any action
taken by the ECB in any respect whatsoever could result in the
impression that what needs to be done in the fiscal and
competitive spheres could be pushed into the background," Angela
Merkel told an audience of business people at the headquarters
of German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse near
Frankfurt.
The president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi,
was present in the audience.
"It can quickly happen that people believe that one can
replace the other," Merkel said. "That is certainly not
possible. The pressure to improve competitiveness in Europe must
remain or else nothing, and I really mean nothing, can help us."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Georgina Prodhan)