* Mersch says more ECB action is not needed
* Mersch - spending QE proceeds adds 320 bln euros in two
years
* Municipal bond market is worth up to 380 bln euros
FRANKFURT, Dec 10 A great majority of European
Central Bank governors did not want to boost quantitative easing
further last week, Yves Mersch said, adding that its move to buy
new bonds as old ones mature would inject hundreds of billions
of euros.
"The very large majority of the Governing Council is of the
view that the measures are appropriate and that more is not
needed to reach our goal," Mersch told a journalists' club
dinner on Wednesday, referring the ECB's interest rate decision
last Thursday.
Mersch's comments also gave fresh detail about how the ECB
will extend money printing, one week after markets dipped on
disappointment that ECB President Mario Draghi had opted to
extend rather than ramp up its quantitative easing programme.
Mersch, who sits on the six-person executive board at the
core of ECB policy, said the decision to keep buying bonds would
amount to an injection of 320 billion euros ($351 billion) if
continued for two years from 2017.
He also said the total market for regional or municipal
debt, where the ECB will also start buying, was worth up to 380
billion euros.
"This is no verbal promise. We're backing up our words with
action," he said.
But Mersch played down any prospects of further steps to
soup up quantitative easing, the ECB's money-printing scheme to
buy chiefly government bonds.
Last week, Draghi said the ECB would extend money printing
by six months until early 2017 and reinvest the proceeds of the
programme from maturing bonds. But many economists were
disappointed that he had not been bolder.
In order to have done that, the majority of governors from
across the 19-country currency bloc would have had to agree that
more ambitious action was needed. Many of them, sources have
told Reuters, were sceptical.
"What was completely underestimated was the fact that we are
a collective decision-making body," Mersch said, referring to
the heightened expectations of investors.
He also warned about a possible spillover from China's
slowdown on the global economy.
"The risks have become stronger," he said.
Mersch said that ECB action to loosen the supply of money
would help insulate the euro zone from any interest-rate hike in
the United States, although such a move could affect emerging
markets.
