FRANKFURT, June 16 Any further European Central Bank rate cuts would carry increased risks so the bank is taking a very cautious stance in its interest rate policy, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

Any additional rate moves carry ever greater risks, Mersch told a conference.

He said the ECB needed to avoid 'collateral damage' to the banking sector and should also be concerned that an extended period of low rates could boost savings at the expense of consumption, countering the bank's aim. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by John O'Donnell)