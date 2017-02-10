BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
FRANKFURT Feb 10 The European Central Bank should drop its reference to possible rates cuts from its policy communication to safeguard its credibility, Executive Board Member Yves Mersch said on Friday.
"How much longer can we continue to talk about 'even lower rates' as being a monetary policy option?" Mersch said at an event near Hamburg.
"Considering the importance of credibility for a central bank, as mentioned, there should be no delay in making the necessary gradual adjustments to our communication."
The ECB's long-standing guidance, aimed at assuring markets that policy will stay easy for years to come, has been for rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, well past the horizon of its bond purchases. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Francesco Canepa and Andreas Framke)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.