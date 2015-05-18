STOCKHOLM May 18 The European Central Bank
needs to keep up its pace of "intervention" until low price
inflation is back on target, a senior policy setter said on
Monday.
"We need to maintain the pace and volume of our
interventions ... so that inflation rises back towards 2 percent
as quickly as possible and that monetary policy can begin once
more to normalise," Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's Executive
Board, said in the text of a speech.
The remarks show that Mersch, who had been sceptical about
the launch of the 60-billion-euro-a-month programme to buy
chiefly government bonds, is supportive of its rollout until its
aim has been fulfilled.
($1 = 0.8746 euros)
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)