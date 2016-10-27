(Add detail)
FRANKFURT Oct 27 The effectiveness of the
European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy may decline
over time and some trends in bank lending already need closer
scrutiny, ECB board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.
Fighting the threat of deflation, the ECB has unleashed
unprecedented stimulus in recent years. It will contemplate in
December whether to extend its 80 billion euros per month of
asset purchases beyond March, as inflation remains far below its
target of just under 2 percent.
Mersch, considered a moderate hawk on the Governing Council,
argued that the side effects of the bank's negative interest
rate rises with time, and that cost needs to be assessed when
the ECB reviews how long its bond-buying programme, known as
quantitative easing, will last.
"The longer the measures are in place, the less effective
they may become," Mersch said in a speech.
"The fact that additional lending in the euro area is losing
momentum and that German banks are saying that the negative
deposit facility rate is constraining lending volumes warrants
attention," Mersch said. "We must be vigilant that this
development does not spread to other euro area countries."
Data on Thursday indicated that both corporate and household
lending growth has levelled off below 2 percent, keeping the
pressure on the ECB to maintain its aggressive stimulus policy
for months to come.
Mersch said that the benefits of the ECB's policy still
prevail, but banks, who transmit the monetary policy measures to
the real economy, needed to overhaul their businesses, because
the rise of so-called shadow banking could lead to new risks and
thwart households from saving.
"Particularly in Germany, there is a need for action,"
Mersch said. "And this is not primarily due to the low interest
rate environment."
"The German banking sector is one of the largest in the euro
area, but at the same time the most inefficient. The cost-income
ratio of German banks stands at 73 percent, significantly higher
than the rest of the euro area," he added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)