FRANKFURT Oct 27 The effectiveness of the
European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy may decline
over time while side effects could increase, a key policymaker
argued on Thursday, as the bank contemplates whether to extend
its asset-buying programme.
"The longer the measures are in place, the less effective
they may become," ECB board member Yves Mersch said in a speech.
"The fact that additional lending in the euro area is losing
momentum and that German banks are saying that the negative
deposit facility rate is constraining lending volumes warrants
attention," Mersch said. "We must be vigilant that this
development does not spread to other euro area countries."
