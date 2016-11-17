FRANKFURT Nov 17 The European Central Bank may
be close to declaring that interest rates have bottomed out but
the bank will be "very cautious" in adjusting its policies,
Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.
Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Mersch said that euro
zone growth was still fragile and inflation was not rising in a
sustainable way, warning that the ECB could do a "lot of damage"
by acting too early.
He also cautioned against excessive expectations regarding
the ECB's December meeting, noting that the sharp bond yield
increases in recent weeks could impact the bank's assessment.
Still, when asked if he could declare that interest rates
will not go any lower, Mersch said: "In my view, we are not far
from the point where we can declare that." He also said "The ECB
will be very cautious in adjusting its policy."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)