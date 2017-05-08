(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT May 8 The European Central Bank is
close to replacing its negative view on whether the euro zone
economy will reach growth targets with a neutral one, and should
adjust its policy guidance accordingly, board member Yves Mersch
said on Monday.
As growth picks up and labour markets tighten, inflation
should also rebound, eventually leading to a discussion about
normalising monetary policy, Mersch said in Tokyo.
Nevertheless, there should be no deviation from the
super-easy policy stance the bank has already agreed on, he
added.
Hoping to revive inflation and growth after fighting off the
threat of deflation, the ECB has set base interest rates below
zero and is buying 60 billion euros worth of bonds each month -
a policy approach it has said it will maintain at least until
the end of this year.
But growth is on its best run in a decade and inflation is
rising, leading critics - particularly in Germany, the euro
zone’s biggest economy - to demand for an exit from stimulus.
“The recovery in the euro area is gaining more and more
traction. The confirmation of a broadly balanced risk outlook
for growth is within reach,” Mersch said. “Our forward guidance
needs to be aligned with an evolving assessment to underpin both
the consistency and credibility of our communication.”
The ECB now guides for rates to stay at current or lower
levels well beyond the end of its asset purchases. It also
stipulates that asset buys could be increased if the outlook
worsens.
While the ECB is fully expected to declare the growth
outlook balanced at its June meeting, dropping the reference to
further rate cuts or more asset purchases - its easing bias - is
not seen as a done deal as underlying inflation is still weak.
Mersch nevertheless argued that higher growth and falling
unemployment should support inflation and there are already
signs of early inflationary pressures stemming from higher
producer prices.
"If the euro area economy recovers and inflation proceeds
further on its path towards the ECB's inflation aim in a
sustained manner, a discussion on policy normalisation becomes
warranted in the future," he added.
The ECB was for the time being convinced of the need to
stick with its accommodative monetary policy stance without
deviation from announced measures.
But it nevertheless needed to examine how its policy
measures functioned under more balanced economic prospects, as
opposed to the environment of deflationary risk that prevailed
at the time of their introduction, Mersch said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Leika Kihara; editing by John
Stonestreet)