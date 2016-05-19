FRANKFURT May 19 European Central Bank rate setters agreed on the need to defend the bank against a growing number of critics when they met in April, as its ultra-easy policy came under fire from German policymakers, banks and savers, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

"There was general agreement that there was a need to counter the perception that monetary policy could no longer contribute to a return of inflation (to the ECB's target)," the ECB said.

"In light of recent public criticism...in a Member State, it was viewed as important to reaffirm collectively the independence of the ECB in the pursuit of its mandate."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)