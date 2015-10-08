FRANKFURT Oct 8 European Central Bank policy
setters were told in September that uncertainty in emerging
markets, such as China, would slow the euro zone economy
although it was too early to assess the severity of the impact,
according to minutes of their meeting.
In the report about the gathering on September 2 and 3, the
ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, warned that emerging market
difficulties were clouding the globe's economic outlook and that
this was unlikely to change soon.
"Although it was still premature to conclude whether these
developments could have a lasting impact on euro area output and
... inflation, downside risks had intensified," the minutes
said, reflecting Praet's remarks.
"Challenges facing emerging market economies were clouding
the global outlook and were unlikely to recede quickly," it
said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)