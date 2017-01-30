VIENNA Jan 30 The European Central Bank will
probably first review its policy stance in June but stop short
of any decision on winding down its huge economic stimulus
programme, ECB rate setter Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
His comments come amid growing calls in Germany for bringing
the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros ($2.45 trillion) bond purchases to
an end as inflation there rebounds, far outpacing price growth
in weaker economies such as Italy.
Nowotny said rate setters are likely to await the ECB's June
economic forecasts before reassessing their policy stance and,
even then, no decision will be made about "tapering" -- or
gradually ending -- the programme, aimed at boosting inflation
in the euro zone.
"The discussion about our overall economic assessment will
probably (take place) in June," Nowotny, the Austrian central
bank governor, said.
"But this is not a tapering discussion, but we will just
see, we now have an inflation forecast, which assumes that the
rate of inflation will increase significantly and then we will
be able to better assess how this evolves."
($1 = 0.9381 euros)
(Writing By Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)