NEW YORK, April 13 It is important not to "over-dramatize" low euro zone inflation because it should begin to rebound this summer as energy prices rise, a European Central Bank policymaker said on Wednesday.

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny, addressing a New York audience, said too-low inflation is mainly due to depressed energy prices, noting that core measures are higher and "quite relevant." Prices should begin to "normalize" this summer, he said.

