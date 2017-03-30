VIENNA, March 30 The European Central Bank (ECB)
has largely set its policy course for this year and there is no
need to change it unless a pickup in the euro zone's economy
proves to be lasting, policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on
Thursday.
Asked if markets had correctly interpreted the ECB's latest
guidance, Nowotny told a news conference: "The strategy for 2017
has largely been set and from my point of view there is no
reason to depart from this."
The central bank should act with a steady hand based on
economic fundamentals that should be examined closely for their
sustainability, said Nowotny, who heads the Austrian central
bank and sits on the ECB's Governing Council.
