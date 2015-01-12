FRANKFURT Jan 12 European Central Bank
Governing Council member Christian Noyer called for a cap on
possible large-scale purchases of government bonds by the ECB to
avoid the crowding out of private investors.
Noyer, governor of the French central bank, told
Handelsblatt in an interview that nothing had been decided so
far and that the debate was "not only about whether we should do
it at all but also about when we should do it".
The ECB Governing Council gathers on Jan. 22 for its next
policy meeting and could then decide to start printing money to
buy large amounts of government bonds, a step also known as
quantitative easing, to prevent deflation from taking hold.
"My personal reading is that if we were to decide to have a
government buying program, we should have a cap in terms of the
percentage of what we would be buying, so that most of the
financing will continue to rely on the private market," Noyer
said in the interview that will be published on Tuesday.
Such a cap should limit any ECB purchases to a certain share
of each country's outstanding debt, he said.
"In my view, such a program can be launched only if a
majority of the debt would continue to be held by private
investors," Noyer was quoted as saying.
