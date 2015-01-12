(Adds quotes, background)
* Noyer wants any QE plan capped
* Majority of debt would thus remain with private investors
* Says nothing decided on QE yet
* But uncertainties over Greece need not stop it
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 The European Central Bank
should cap the size of any government bond purchase plan it
embarks on so as not to crowd out private sector investors, ECB
Governing Council member Christian Noyer told a German
newspaper.
The ECB Governing Council gathers on Jan. 22 for its next
policy meeting and could then decide to start printing money to
buy large amounts of government bonds, a step also known as
quantitative easing, to prevent deflation from taking hold.
Noyer, governor of the French central bank, told
Handelsblatt in an interview that nothing had been decided so
far and that the debate was "not only about whether we should do
it at all but also about when we should do it".
"There are a variety of views such as we should have done it
months ago, we should do it maybe later but not now or that we
should do it exactly now," Noyer said in the interview to be
published in the German business daily's Tuesday edition.
"My personal reading is that if we were to decide to have a
government bond buying program, we should have a cap in terms of
the percentage of what we would be buying, so that most of the
financing will continue to rely on the private market," he said.
Such a cap should limit any ECB purchases to a certain share
of each country's outstanding debt, he said.
"In my view, such a programme can be launched only if a
majority of the debt would continue to be held by private
investors," Noyer was quoted as saying.
The question of whether such a programme should include
Greek debt was small compared to the issues of timing and
necessity.
"The Greece problem is small in comparison to the question
of if and when we expand our new monetary policy to additional
market segments," Noyer said.
On Greece's public finances, he said any debt restructuring
"is really something that you want to only use as a last resort
... In the present circumstances one may consider whether the
repayment schedule is appropriate, but this is really a matter
for negotiations between the lenders and the borrowers."
The leader of Greece's Syriza anti-bailout party wants to
cancel the austerity terms of the country's 240 billion euro
bailout and renegotiate its debt obligations, raising fears of a
default and a potential exit from the euro.
Greece holds a general election on Jan. 25.
