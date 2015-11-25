* Median 80 pct chance of ECB announcing further easing next
week
* ECB to cut deposit rate to -0.30 pct
* ECB to increase QE size, extend asset purchase beyond Sept
2016
By Sumanta Dey and Deepti Govind
Nov 25 The European Central Bank will ease
policy next week in some way or another, according to economists
polled by Reuters, many of whom say the bank cannot pull back
now after signalling its intentions so clearly over the past
month.
Speculation of further stimulus from the ECB has mounted
ever since President Mario Draghi indicated in October that the
Governing Council would act if needed to drive up inflation to
its 2 percent target, a view echoed by several policymakers.
The ECB will next decide policy on Dec. 3, less than two
weeks before a Federal Reserve meeting in which the U.S. central
bank is widely expected to raise rates from zero for the first
time in nearly a decade.
The likely outcome of both meetings has already been priced
in by financial markets, which is why the euro has weakened over
six percent against the U.S. dollar since Draghi's comments last
month.
Inflation, meanwhile, rose to 0.1 percent last month and a
core measure is showing signs of strengthening over the past few
months.
Still, a poll of over 50 economists taken this week showed
forecasters predict an 80 percent probability of the ECB
announcing further easing next Thursday - roughly the same
result as the previous two polls.
"It (the ECB) cannot run the risk of disappointing markets,
having raised expectations of action. Action in some form or
other looks like a racing certainty; it's merely a question of
the form it takes," said Ken Wattret at BNP Paribas in London.
Rhetoric from policymakers over the past few weeks has set
expectations so high that there is a risk markets are
disappointed no matter what the ECB does.
The consensus from the poll is that the ECB will cut the
deposit rate further to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent now.
Forecasters also expect the ECB to increase the amount of
bonds it buys each month to 75 billion euros from the current 60
billion euros, or extend its quantitative easing programme
beyond September 2016, or do both.
Reuters exclusively reported on Wednesday that ECB officials
were considering options such as staggering charges on banks
hoarding cash or to buy additional types of debt.
Not everyone, even within the ECB, agrees over the
effectiveness of monetary policy though.
On Monday, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a German member of the
core team that sets ECB policy said ever-looser monetary policy
had its limits and predicted a diminishing impact of future
money printing.
She is not alone. Criticism has come from other quarters in
Germany over the past couple of weeks, including from the
finance ministry, a panel of economic advisers known as the
"wisemen" and the head of the Bundesbank.
Indeed, so far the stimulus has had limited effect.
Inflation has dipped below zero a couple of times since last
December owing to low energy prices and weak demand, economic
growth has largely stuck to its lacklustre pace while the
unemployment rate has remained over 10 percent.
In contrast, unemployment in the United States and Britain
has dipped to half that rate, close to a level that policymakers
associate with full employment.
A majority, 36 of 46 economists in poll, said the ECB's
monetary policy has been effective in improving lending to
businesses - echoing Draghi's view.
While those claims are supported by the fact that euro zone
business lending has stopped contracting, latest official data
showed growth in loans to corporations slowed almost to a halt.
