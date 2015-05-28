* ECB balance sheet to expand to 3.3 trillion euros by Sept
2016
* 54 of 75 economists predict ECB will end stimulus in Sept
2016
* One-in-three chance Greece leaves the euro zone this year
By Sumanta Dey
May 28 The European Central Bank will be able to
meet its balance sheet expansion target and shut the asset
purchase programme as planned in September 2016, a Reuters poll
of economists showed on Thursday.
The ECB started buying 60 billion euros of mainly sovereign
bonds each month in March, intending to expand its balance sheet
by a trillion euros in total. It was an attempt to try to boost
very low inflation and to kick start growth.
Early indications are the ECB's stimulus may be working,
although a recent rise in benchmark bond yields of euro zone
economies coupled with a stumbling recovery in the United
States, could pose a risk to the success of the programme.
The poll of 75 economists, taken this week, showed the ECB's
total balance sheet would increase to 3.3 trillion euros by
September next year, when the bank's President Mario Draghi
hopes to shut down the money-printing press.
Fifty-four of 75 economists also said the programme would
probably conclude then, while 14 said it would extend beyond
that date. Seven economists forecast the ECB would taper its
purchases or end the stimulus before scheduled.
"Even with a somewhat better economic outlook, the ECB seems
determined to go on with its purchases until September 2016,"
said Kristian Toedtmann, economist at DekaBank.
"It would be difficult to extend the programme beyond that
date, since government bonds will become more and more scarce
and the ECB would have to relax the condition that it doesn't
buy more than 25 percent of each bond or it would have to resort
to other asset classes."
The announcement of quantitative easing (QE) in January
caused stock markets to surge and bond yields to plummet,
although inflation, considered a key measure of the programme's
success, has remained stubbornly low.
The ECB targets inflation at just below 2 percent but prices
were flat in April compared to a year ago.
And a Reuters poll last week showed inflation would average
just 1.2 percent in the third quarter of 2016 when the ECB plans
to shut QE.
(Polling and analysis by Aaradhana Ramesh and Hari Kishan
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)