MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is
not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the
growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet
said on Monday.
"We are not yet at this stage... It's premature to talk
about exit", Praet said at an event in Madrid as he backed the
ECB's guidance that rates will stay at the current level, or
even fall, until well after the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros ($2.50
trillion) bond-purchase programme ends.
"Of course you always reassess the situation, this is an
expectation we have with all the information we have, you never
know what can happen. This is the most likely thing that will
happen, there is a strong logic in the sequence of our forward
guidance," he also said.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
