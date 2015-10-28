FRANKFURT Oct 28 The European Central Bank has
a duty to use all the instruments in its toolbox to achieve its
inflation target or risks losing its credibility, the ECB's
chief economist said.
"You have this mandate (of almost 2 percent inflation) to
reach," Praet, who sits on the ECB's executive board, said at an
event in Riga.
"The credibility of the policy... you cannot take it
lightly. You have a duty to use the instruments. You're paid for
that and have a duty. Of course there are unintended consequence
and we're aware."
