FRANKFURT Oct 28 The European Central Bank is
reviewing its policy toolbox "without taboos" and is looking at
the experiences of other central banks as it looks for ways to
shore up euro zone inflation, the ECB's chief economist said on
Wednesday.
"We will reexamine the toolbox," Praet, who sits on the
ECB's executive board, said at an event in Riga, said.
"I said (to) the economics department... you work without
taboos."
Responding to a question about whether the ECB might expand
its asset-purchase programme to include new asset classes, Praet
said the ECB was looking at the experiences of the Bank of
Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
