MANNHEIM, Germany Oct 8 Pessimism is holding
back the euro zone's economic recovery as firms withhold
investment, and reforms, particularly to boost productivity, are
needed to shift long-term expectations, European Central Bank
chief economist Peter Praet said.
The ECB's job is to support demand as long as necessary to
work through weak cyclical conditions, but its accommodative
policies can only buy time for policymakers to address real
institutional weakness, said Praet, who also sits on the ECB's
executive board.
Euro zone growth is picking up pace but only slowly, a
process the ECB has called "disappointing". The IMF sees GDP
expanding by just 1.6 percent next year, up from an expected 1.5
percent this year, far below levels seen before the bloc's
double-dip recession.
"The economic environment is characterised by seeping
pessimism about the prospects for long-term growth," Praet told
an economic conference on Thursday. "It holds back a stronger
recovery, as uncertainty about the future can feed back into
weaker investment today through expectations and confidence
channels."
Hoping to kick-start inflation and growth, the ECB launched
a 1 trillion euro plus asset-buying programme earlier this year.
But the results have been modest so far, especially as oil
prices lower inflation and China's slowdown reduces growth.
Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain - all
considered laggards in the bloc - have taken vital measures to
improve competitiveness but it is not yet enough, Praet said.
"Further reforms will be needed to decisively shift
expectations, in particular in the priority area of raising
total factor productivity, which is ultimately what drives
long-term growth," Praet said.
The euro area needs to remove regulations that encourage
firms to stay below a certain size and has to make it easier for
new firms to enter markets and non-productive ones to exit,
Praet said.
Capital markets also need to be reformed so capital can be
more easily reallocated between growing and shrinking firms, he
added.
While the ECB's measures, including its quantitative easing
scheme were unprecedented for a relatively young institution,
they were necessary given that the bank found itself in a
situation when some observers considered it "the only game in
town", Praet added.
The ECB's job is to support demand for as long as necessary
to work through weak cyclical conditions, but governments need
to use this time to enact the measures that make growth
sustainable, he said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)