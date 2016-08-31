FRANKFURT Aug 31 The European Central Bank is flexible about the time horizon of its inflation objective as a rigid interpretation of the target could lead to financial instability, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

"Our strategy includes important safeguards to prevent an overly narrow and zealous interpretation of price stability from becoming a source of financial instability," Praet, who also sits on the ECB's Executive Board, told a conference in Beijing.

"The ECB follows a flexible medium-term horizon and, as part of its two-pillar strategy, closely monitors the dynamics in money and credit which may act as signals for the build-up of financial imbalances," he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)