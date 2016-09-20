FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Germany should take advantage
of the good times to develop its domestic markets because its
economy is too reliant on external demand and its trade surplus
is an anomaly, European Central Bank Executive Board Member
Peter Praet told a French newspaper.
"The country's enormous current account surplus is an
anomaly at almost 9 percent of GDP," Praet told L'Opinion in an
interview. "Growth is too driven by external demand. Germany has
the fiscal space to develop internal demand."
He said it was up to Germany to develop its internal market,
possibly through higher wages, increasing investment or reducing
taxes.
"The very good environment provides a unique opportunity
that won't necessarily last, as Germany is facing substantial
industrial challenges in the years to come, for example in the
car industry," Praet said.
