BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, April 6 The European Central Bank's chief economist upheld the bank's stated policy plan on Thursday, effectively pushing back market speculation that the ECB might consider raising interest rates before ending its bond purchases.
"This forward guidance implies a sequencing between the interest rate policy and the quantitative policy that can most efficiently internalise and exploit the intimate complementarities between these two key components of our current stance," Peter Praet told an audience in Frankfurt.
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.