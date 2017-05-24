FRANKFURT May 24 The European Central Bank
needs to see more evidence of a sustained pick-up in inflation
before it can reduce its monetary stimulus, ECB chief economist
Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
"Underlying inflation pressures still give scant indications
of a convincing upward trend as domestic cost pressures, notably
wage growth, remain subdued," Praet a conference in Sofia.
"Overall, while we are certainly seeing a firming,
broadening and more resilient economic recovery, we still need
to create a sufficiently broad and solid information basis to
build confidence that the projected path of inflation is robust,
durable and self-sustained,", he added.
Without ECB support, the progress towards a sustained
adjustment in the bank's inflation projections will likely be
slower or even stall, Praet added.
The ECB's Governing Council will next meet on June 8 in
Tallinn.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Andreas Framke)