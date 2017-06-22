FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank
will not seek to ensure favourable financing conditions for any
particular countries as it targets policy for the entire euro
zone and not specific members, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet
told German magazine Spiegel's online edition.
Countries on the 19-member euro zone's periphery worry that
when the ECB ends its 2.3 trillion euro ($2.6 trillion) bond
purchase scheme, yields will rise, leaving them with rising
financing cost, a potential brake on growth.
"If risks rise for one particular country, that's not a
problem for monetary policy," Praet, who sits on the ECB's
executive board, said in an interview. "We are not targeting
specific countries and we are not here to secure favourable
financing conditions for governments."
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)