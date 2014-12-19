FRANKFURT Dec 19 The European Central Bank will
not hesitate to act if needed, ECB Executive Board member Peter
Praet said in an opinion piece on Friday, touching on the
possibility of the central bank buying sovereign bonds.
With euro zone inflation at 0.3 percent, far below the ECB's
target of just under 2 percent, the central bank is ready to
review its policy stance early next year and consider printing
money to buy sovereign bonds - so-called quantitative easing.
Such a ploy is widely seen as the ECB's last resort to
prevent a slide into deflation as it has largely exhausted its
policy tool-kit, with its main interest rate at a record-low
0.05 percent.
"The year ahead will be challenging and rife with
uncertainty. But if the past holds any lesson, it is that, if
our ability to fulfil our mandate is at risk, we will not
hesitate to act," Praet said in the piece for Project Syndicate.
Turning to purchases of sovereign bonds, he added:
"Interventions in this market would likely entail a stronger
signal that the ECB is committed to maintaining an accommodative
monetary policy for an extended period of time."
"... a decision to purchase sovereign bonds would also need
to build on and factor in the institutional specificities of the
euro area, including the limits set by the EU Treaty," he said
on the online policy forum. "We take these limits very
seriously."
Deploying QE would allow the ECB to pump money into the euro
zone by intervening in a large, liquid market -- a ploy that
could unlock cash for investment, weaken the euro, and reassure
markets of the bank's commitment to supporting the economy.
Hawks on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council led by
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann oppose QE, concerned by the risks
of buying lesser-rated sovereign bonds and of easing pressure on
the governments of weaker economies to reform.
However, recent comments from other ECB policymakers suggest
QE is all but certain, though how it will happen remains fluid.
