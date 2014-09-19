Peter Praet, the European Central Bank's chief economist, made a
fresh attempt to gain the backing of euro zone governments for
one of the ECB's key stimulus steps, to maximise its impact,
saying some had been too quick to dismiss its proposal.
While economic recovery is in full swing in the United
States and the central bank there has started to withdraw its
support, the ECB has stepped up its efforts to unblock lending
to companies and boost growth, for example by buying repackaged
loans.
As part of its stimulus, the ECB plans to buy top tranches
of certain asset-backed securities (ABS). The central bank said
it would also buy riskier parts if governments guaranteed them,
but that idea was swiftly rejected by France and Germany.
"I think this avenue should be considered by governments,"
ECB Executive Board member Praet told Reuters in an interview
conducted on Thursday, referring in particular to redirecting
existing support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
"We weren't suggesting governments to reinsure the whole
market for mezzanine tranches, but to target SMEs lending. The
amounts are not that important, considering also that existing
facilities, which in some cases are not even used, can be
tapped," Praet said.
Such support would make the ECB's efforts more effective in
reviving the sector that accounts for a large part of the euro
zone economy, which stagnated in the second quarter.
Such weakness was reflected in the relatively weak euro
exchange rate, Praet said, rebuffing criticism the ECB was
trying to push down its own currency.
"What is happening in the currency market is in line with
fundamentals," Praet said, reiterating that the ECB does not
have an exchange rate target. "The U.S. has recovered more
strongly and we have weak conditions here."
GETTING BANKS TO LEND
Praet was speaking shortly after the euro zone's banks
showed lower than expected interest in the ECB's first offer of
four-year loans - targeted long-term refinancing operations, or
TLTROs - that form another key pillar of its stimulus, which it
hopes will coax reluctant banks to lend more.
The lacklustre take-up raised speculation in the market the
ECB may have to consider buying additional assets, possibly
sovereign bonds, to make its stimulus work. Praet said it was
too early to draw such conclusions.
Banks will have another opportunity to tap the loans in
December. Even if demand remains low, the ECB can spend as much
as necessary on ABS and covered bonds to get lending going.
"We have emphasised that the combination of measures
announced between June and September will have a sizeable impact
on the balance sheet," Praet said.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB
aimed to steer the size of its balance sheet towards levels seen
in early 2012. That was around 3 trillion euros, compared with 2
trillion euros now.
The ECB has not said how much it wants to spend on ABS and
covered bonds, but Reuters reported earlier this month that
initial plans foresaw up to 500 billion euros.
The ECB will detail its plans at its October policy meeting.
Some analysts have criticised the plan, saying it would fail
to free capital on banks' balance sheets if the ECB sticks to
only buying the senior and most secure ABS tranches, leaving the
riskier parts with the bank.
But Praet said banks would benefit nonetheless as the
programme affects their leverage ratio, which restricts banks'
total assets to a given multiple of their equity.
"We have to keep in mind that a number of banks are
leveraged constraint, not necessarily risk-weighted
constrained," Praet said. "If they can get rid of senior
tranches and they will not have gains on capital, they still
improve their leverage ratio."
(Editing by Larry King)