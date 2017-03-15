FRANKFURT, March 15 The European Central Bank is
not yet in a position to end its extraordinary stimulus policy
despite an improvement in the growth outlook, so it is keen to
temper market expectations for higher rates, ECB chief economist
Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
"You have to be very careful when people start talking about
regime change or normalisation," Praet told a business
conference in Frankfurt. "We’re not yet there. We’re seeing
things improving and we have acknowledged that."
"We don’t want the markets to overshoot," Praet added.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)