BERLIN, June 8 European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that the bank had a duty to protect price stability in both directions but the risk of deflation was greater than the danger of high inflation.

Speaking at an event in Berlin hosted by the DIW economic institute, he said the risk of high inflation in Germany and the euro zone was "very remote" but the danger of low inflation and even deflation was much more present. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)