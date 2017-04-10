FRANKFURT, April 10 The European Central Bank bought 16.681 billion euros ($17.68 billion) of public sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, way above the 7.767 billion euros it purchased a week earlier, it said on Monday. The following table details the ECB’s purchases in the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The total represents the purchases in the four purchase programmes. All figures are in billions of euros. Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds CSPP Total Apr 7 16.681 0.112 0.284 2.415 19.492 Mar 31 7.767 0.191 -0.731 1.674 8.901 Mar 24 14.432 0.123 0.505 1.538 16.598 Mar 17 16.013 0.053 0.879 1.815 18.760 Mar 10 15.569 0.257 0.656 2.085 18.567 Mar 3 16.199 0.028 0.949 1.697 18.873 Feb 24 16.293 0.258 0.906 1.675 19.132 Feb 17 17.185 -0.014 0.278 2.047 19.496 Feb 10 16.907 -0.066 1.340 1.944 20.125 ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Framke, editing by Pritha Sarkar)