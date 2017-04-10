FRANKFURT, April 10 The European Central Bank
bought 16.681 billion euros ($17.68 billion) of public sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme,
way above the 7.767 billion euros it purchased a week earlier,
it said on Monday.
The following table details the ECB’s purchases in the
Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities
Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and
Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The
total represents the purchases in the four purchase programmes.
All figures are in billions of euros.
Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds
CSPP Total
Apr 7 16.681 0.112 0.284
2.415 19.492
Mar 31 7.767 0.191 -0.731
1.674 8.901
Mar 24 14.432 0.123 0.505
1.538 16.598
Mar 17 16.013 0.053 0.879
1.815 18.760
Mar 10 15.569 0.257 0.656
2.085 18.567
Mar 3 16.199 0.028 0.949
1.697 18.873
Feb 24 16.293 0.258 0.906
1.675 19.132
Feb 17 17.185 -0.014 0.278
2.047 19.496
Feb 10 16.907 -0.066 1.340
1.944 20.125
($1 = 0.9433 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Framke, editing by Pritha Sarkar)