FRANKFURT Nov 23 A senior policy setter at the European Central Bank has spoken out against any extension of the ECB's bond-buying programme, saying on Monday that loose monetary policy had its limits.

"I don't see any reason for further monetary policy measures, especially not for an extension of the purchase programme," said Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who sits on the ECB's Executive Board, which forms the nucleus of its policy-setting body.

"We should give the numerous and massive monetary policy efforts time to take full effect," she said. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)