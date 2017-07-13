FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Rimsevics sees bond purchases for another "couple of years"
July 13, 2017 / 11:09 AM / a day ago

ECB's Rimsevics sees bond purchases for another "couple of years"

1 Min Read

RIGA, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's asset-purchase programme could continue for at least "a couple of years" given low inflation, Governing Council member Ilmars Rimsevics said on Latvian radio on Thursday.

"In June, the inflation forecasts were cut and we see that inflation is now expected at 1.5 percent this year and 1.3 (percent) the following year," Rimsevics said.

"This shows that the medium-term inflation target of 2 percent is not met, which means that this programme could continue for at least a couple of years," Rimsevics said, referring to the ECB's asset-buying programme. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

