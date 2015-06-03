FRANKFURT, June 3 The head of the European Central Bank pledged on Wednesday to stick with the bank's loose monetary policy measures, including its roll-out of a money-printing programme.

In a news conference after leaving interest rates unchanged, Mario Draghi emphasised the need for "full implementation" of monetary policies to see the euro zone economy recovery.

Draghi has previously described speculation that the fledgling 60 billion-euro-a-month scheme would be scaled back as "surprising".

(Writing By John O'Donnell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)