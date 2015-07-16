FRANKFURT, July 16 The European Central Bank's
60 billion euros ($65.22 billion) per month asset purchase
programme will continue until September 2016 or until inflation
rises to its target, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday.
"The asset purchase programmes continue to proceed
smoothly," Draghi told a news conference after the bank has left
interest rates unchanged.
"If any factors were to lead to an unwarranted tightening of
monetary policy, or if the outlook for price stability were to
materially change, the (ECB) ... would respond to such a
situation by using all the instruments available within its
mandate," he said.
The ECB rolled out quantitative easing earlier this year to
get the currency block out of deflation and its last forecast in
June indicated that inflation would rise to the target of just
under 2 percent by 2017.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)